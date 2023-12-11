LOP Mpuuga, Wangadya meet speaker Among to discuss the issue of missing persons

A meeting that was convened by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to iron out concerns of the Opposition about a repeat of the investigations into the missing persons by the Uganda Human Rights Commission is underway at Parliament.

Both the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, and the chairperson of the rights body Mariam Wangadya are meeting face to face.

Members of the opposition accepted with pain last week's resolution of Parliament to have UHRC conduct the investigations against their prayer for a judicial commission of inquiry.

Mpuuga indicated in an interview that they wanted an independent arbiter since the executive and the legislature had disagreed about the facts on missing persons.

They are skeptical that the Human Rights Commission can come up with clean and independent findings hence their fears were aroused by concern that the body had during the investigations into the matter attempted to push the families of the victims into negotiating with the government for a financial settlement.

The opposition wing rebuked as false the claims that the families of the victims had refused to speak to the commission on grounds that the National Unity Platform had blocked them.