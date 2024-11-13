Hello

LOP says fight for coffee has morphed into economic war

The opposition in parliament has condemned last week's events in the August House, during the passing of the Coffee Amendment Bill 2024. Addressing journalists after a joint opposition caucus meeting today, the leader of the opposition Joel Ssenyonyi demanded an explanation from the speaker on the siege of parliament and suspension of some opposition legislators. Ssenyonyi has however asked members of the public to continue growing coffee despite the passing of the bill.

