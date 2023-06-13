Lord Mayor expresses concern over UPDF intervention in the state of Kampala’s roads

The Lord Mayor Kampala Capital City Authority Erias Lukwago has said he is shocked that the elite presidential guards will take over the construction of road works in the capital city.

While Lukwago welcomed interventions to solve the pothole situation, he was concerned that no information was shared on the work plan and the terms of the engagement.

Both the political and the technical team led by the executive director at KCCA Dorothy Kisaka have appeared before the Committee of Parliament on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises to respond to issues which emerged outside the audit queries raised by Auditor General.