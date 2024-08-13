Lukwago demands accountability for Kiteezi landfill disaster

Maintaining focus on the Kiteezi Garbage Disaster, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) technical team should be held criminally responsible for Saturday's disaster at the Kiteezi landfill, which has claimed 22 lives so far. Consequently, Lukwago wants the Inspector General of Government to expedite investigations to determine the cause of the disaster. According to the Lord Mayor, his team has evidence that the disaster resulted from criminal negligence by the KCCA technical team and officials within the Central Government. Lukwago also asserts that there was mismanagement of funds, totaling 4.1 billion shillings, that KCCA has been using for waste management at the Kiteezi landfill.