Magistrate and state attorney arrested over bribery



Nvanungi is jointly charged with a State Attorney in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution - Ssembabule Field Station- Jackline Bako. They were arrested as they reported to the State House Anti Corruption Unit which is investigating the matter with the office of the DPP. The two are alleged to have solicited for a bribe of 2.5 million shillings to grant bail to one John Ambasize who was on remand. Bako faces seven counts of corruption in which she is alleged to have solicited a bribe of 17 million shillings and accepted 10.4 million from different people - some in exchange for their release and others to be excluded from the charge sheet. They appeared before the Anti - Corruption Court and denied the charges.