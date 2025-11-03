Main opposition party rejects President Suluhu’s victory

Tanzania's main opposition party has rejected President Samia Suluhu Hassan's landslide victory in elections that triggered deadly protests across the East African nation over the exclusion of her key challengers from the fray.

The main opposition party CHADEMA, which was barred from the election for refusing to sign a code of conduct and whose leader Tundu Lissu was arrested for treason in April, said late on Saturday that the results were "completely fabricated".