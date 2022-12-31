Mak University convocation polls run into trouble as graduates protest procedures
The planned Makerere University convocation elections have run into trouble after the institution's alumni protested how the poll was being conducted. The polls were planned to have started at 8 am, however, several protests have emerged over the voter's register and reports of vote rigging among others. Incumbent convocation chair, Dr Tanga Odoi is now locked in a meeting with organisers to determine the way forward.