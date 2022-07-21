Mak Vice Chancellor Nawangwe speaks on politics in guild affairs

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, says he thinks it is time to end party politics in students’ guild elections. Nawangwe was reacting to last week's election violence at the institution, where a student from Uganda Christian University was stabbed and killed when supporters of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and National Unity Platform (NUP) met as they campaigned for their candidates. The Professor spoke to NTV's Edward Muhumuza ahead of the expiry of his five-year term in August.