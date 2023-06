Makerere University has started renovation of halls of residence, which are in a dilapidated state and dire need of renovation.

According to the vice chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, they will start with Lumumba Hall, which they handed over to the contractor to begin the renovations for 9bn shillings.

As Nobert Atukunda reports, the Ministry of Finance will release funds for the renovation in a phased manner.