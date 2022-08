Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has demanded an apology from the CEO of Uganda Airlines, Jennifer Bamuturaki, over claims she made that her academic documents had been misplaced by the University. Bamuturaki, last week, informed the Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that she was unable to access her degree transcript, due to loopholes at Makerere.