Makerere University unveils solar cooker

Makerere University's department of Agriculture and Nutrition have innovated a solar powered cooker, planned to create a safer cooking solution and save the environment.

According to Dr Peter Tumute gyereize, the principal investigator, The Mak-Sol cooker, is intended to mitigate the challenges caused by climate change, including the excess cutting of trees to provide charcoal and firewood.

Witnessing the innovation, the Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nawangwe has highlighted the challenges of limited funds in the innovation and technology that affects their progress.