Manafwa locals mobilize to rebuild washed-away Busanza river bridge

After years of waiting for local authorities to repair their infrastructure, residents of Bulako Parish and Namikelo Parish in Manafwa District have taken matters into their own hands by mobilizing to reconstruct a bridge that was swept away by floods years ago.

They raised funds to set up a temporary bridge across the Busanza River to improve access to the area. The lack of a proper crossing had forced many residents to wade through the water—a situation that has tragically claimed 10 lives this year alone


