Mao confident of retaining DP presidency amid criticism

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao says he is optimistic about retaining his seat for a fourth term after returning nomination forms to the party's electoral commission. Mao, who is also the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, criticised some DP party members for blasting him for allegedly selling the party when he cut a deal with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). Most of the current DP leaders, including national vice president Mukasa Mbidde and secretary general Gerald Siranda, are seeking re-election. The party is set to hold internal elections during the National Delegates Conference, which will take place from May 30 to June 1 in Mbarara.