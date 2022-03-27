Mao recounts his last moments with deceased Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

With the election of a new speaker to replace former speaker Jacob Oulanyah out of the way, the focus returns to the last moments of the former head of the house. Democratic Party President Norbert Mao, one of the few people to see the fallen speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah alive has been sharing about what transpired in the Seattle hospital. Mao, who had travelled to Seattle in the US, said medical records indicate that the late speaker had been suffering from cancer, however, he insisted that those with alternative information about the cause of Oulanyah's death should not be ignored.