Mao says international community should not vilify Uganda

The minister for justice and constitutional affairs Norbert Mao has dismissed assertions that Uganda is a homophobic state. Mao equated the position of donors and the international community on Uganda to a person blocking a pipe for supply of oxygen to a patient. He says cabinet is developing a paper to communicate the stand of government to prevent some of the leaders from being cornered into hiding and apologising. Mao was peaking during a memorial service for the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah held at parliament this the morning.