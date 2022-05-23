Martyrs' Day: 20,000 pilgrims expected at Anglican site in Namugongo

The Anglican Church says its pilgrims arriving in Namugongo for this year's Uganda Martyrs' Day festivities, should not expect to fetch the holy water as the place where it is sourced, is part of the area undergoing construction.

This water has been said to bring miracles and several people have been going to look for it. Officials say they are expecting 20,000 people to attend the prayers on the Anglican site on June 3 and preparations are underway for the place to be ready for the event. The Dioceses of Ankole will lead this year's service.