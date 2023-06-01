MARTYRS’ DAY 2023: The History Of The Anglican Martyrs’ Site

Every 3rd June, Christians flock to the Catholic and Anglican Martyrs’ shrines in Namugongo to pay their respects to the Ugandan martyrs’ who were killed Whereas a lot has been documented about the catholic martyr’s shrine, little is known about the Anglican martyrs’ shrine. Today, we explore the history of the Anglican martyr’s site and how it has moved through the years to become one of the country’s top religious tourism destinations.