MARTYRS’ DAY: Creating a choir from many talented singers presents a challenge

In the Church of Uganda, Music and the band are considered divine and the two will grace a big part of the Uganda Martyrs’ day celebrations at Namugongo Anglican Martyrs’ site. The greater Ankole Dioceses are in the final stages of coming up with a one-hundred-member mass choir to animate proceedings in Namugongo. However, as Edward Muhumuza reports, those in charge of the choir and the band are struggling to sieve through the hundreds of willing participants, on who will be part of the service Namugongo.