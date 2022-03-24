Martyrs day preparations for first post-lockdown celebrations begin
The Catholic Church has started preparations ahead of this year's Martyrs’ Day celebrations, after almost two years of suspension of public gatherings due to Covid-19. The celebrations will be led by Fort Portal Catholic Diocese under the theme, “Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope. ” However, the Church awaits guidance from government on the nature of celebrations but are optimistic that they would be allowed organise unrestricted celebrations.