Video

Martyrs day preparations for first post-lockdown celebrations begin

The Catholic Church has started preparations ahead of this year's Martyrs’ Day celebrations, after almost two years of suspension of public gatherings due to Covid-19. The celebrations will be led by Fort Portal Catholic Diocese under the theme, “Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope. ” However, the Church awaits guidance from government on the nature of celebrations but are optimistic that they would be allowed organise unrestricted celebrations.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.