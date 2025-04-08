Masaka bijambia case flops as prosecution fails to amend plaint

The hearing of the Masaka Bijambia case against Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and four others has today flopped before the International Crimes Division of the High Court after the prosecution admitted that they were yet to amend the plaint as directed. This comes three weeks after Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo instructed the prosecution to withdraw the deceased former Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya from the plaint and file it afresh. More in this report...