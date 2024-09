Masindi District locals and leaders are calling for more concerted action to end a spate of theft cases that are on the increase there. In just three months May, June, July, and August, the police have reported an increase in thefts, burglary, housebreaking, and phone thefts despite of police day and night patrols. Some of the most affected areas are Kijura, Kirasa, and Nyangahya sub-counties.