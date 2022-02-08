Mbarara grapples with challenges of becoming a city

By 2014, Mbarara district had prepared itself for city status. The Municipality was expanded from three to six divisions. Mbarara City was envisioned in the Second Phase of the National Development Plan, an offshoot of Vision 2040, as one of four regional cities- the others being Gulu, Mbale and Arua. Divided into North and South, Mbarara City sits on about 444 square kilometres. The question is, now that Mbarara has this status, does it have the face of a city? With no government funding, is Mbarara City the proverbial white elephant or is it simply grappling with teething problems?