Mbarara vendors tipped on specialization in goods marketing

Vendors in Mbarara Central Market have been advised to specialize in their operations to avoid issues of confusing customers especially where one finds a stall carrying several unconnected items.

Speaking during their Annual General Meeting at Mbarara City Council offices, the City Clerk, Assay Abireebe stated that Mbarara Central market is built with zoning in mind to make it easy for customers to know where to find the items they are looking to purchase. This after Mbarara Central Market Chairperson Emmanuel Muhumuza raised the issue of uncoordinated zoning in the meeting to aid the market get rid of it.