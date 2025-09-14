Hello

Medical workers say government is forgetting Nodding disease

Over 500 patients are battling severe nodding syndrome in Pader District, according to health officers in the area. They are part of 1,359 patients in Atanga and Awere sub-counties. Households are heavily burdened and incapacitated by the adverse effects of the neurological disease, believed to be transmitted by black fly vectors.

Health workers say they are worried that nodding syndrome is becoming a forgotten disease. Daniel Emmy Ojara has the story.


