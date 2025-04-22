Meeting the Pontiff: Ugandans share their fond memories of Pope Francis

While his leadership shaped global faith, his humanity touched individual hearts. Our next report takes you into the personal stories of people whose lives were transformed by his message. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja are among many Ugandans who met Pope Francis before his death on Monday morning. The leaders have described Pope Francis as a humble and loving servant of God who spoke highly of Uganda every time he met with government officials. In the following report, they share how they will remember the pope and the lessons they learned from meeting him.