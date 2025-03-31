Hello

Mineral sector set to contribute $20b annually

According to projections from the Finance Ministry, Uganda’s mineral-based industrial development has the potential to contribute $20 billion annually to the country’s GDP under the 10-fold strategy. However, despite this promising outlook, the mining and minerals sector attracted only $3 billion in foreign direct investment in the financial year 2023-2024. Vincent Kedi, the Assistant Commissioner for Licensing and Development at the Ministry of Energy, highlights 11 key challenges, including financing, price volatility, and shifting investor focus.

