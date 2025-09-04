Mining Laws in the great lakes region to be harmonised
The topic around tightening mineral trade in the Great Lakes region is now being hotly debated and we have been following meetings on the same We can now report that experts from 12 member states are meeting in Uganda, to review tools designed to curb illegal mining and promote fair business in the sector.
At the heart of the discussions are the “three Ts and G” that is tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold, resources vital to livelihoods but often tied to smuggling and conflict.