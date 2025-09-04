Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Mining Laws in the great lakes region to be harmonised

The topic around tightening mineral trade in the Great Lakes region is now being hotly debated and we have been following meetings on the same We can now report that experts from 12 member states are meeting in Uganda, to review tools designed to curb illegal mining and promote fair business in the sector.  

At the heart of the discussions are the “three Ts and G” that is tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold, resources vital to livelihoods but often tied to smuggling and conflict.  


In the headlines