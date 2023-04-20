Minister Agness Nandutu remanded to Luzira prison

State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agness Nandutu has been remanded to Luzira Prison until 3rd May as she waits for her case to be committed to the high court. The Directorate of Public Prosecutions informed the Anti-corruption court that investigations into the alleged diversion of 2000 iron sheets meant for vulnerable persons in Karamoja had been completed. Nandutu, who is the 3rd minister to be charged over the Karamoja iron sheets pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.