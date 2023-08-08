Minister Amos Lugoloobi’s trial on Karamoja iron sheets commences

Elsewhere, Amos Lugoloobi, the State Minister for Finance and Planning has been formally charged in the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court with two counts of dealing in suspectedly stolen iron sheets that were meant for the people of Karamoja. The prosecution told the court that the minister committed the crime between February 2022, March and July 2023. Lugoloobi who denies the charges returns to court on August 21. Other ministers linked to the crime are Karamoja Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her deputy Agnes Nandutu.