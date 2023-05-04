Minister Baryomunsi promises strict enforcement of computer misuse law

The Minister for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has warned Ugandans who continue to misuse social media platforms. Dr Baryomunsi says government will not hesitate to crack the whip through the enforcement of the Computer Misuse Act to arrest Ugandans who are violating its provisions. Dr Baryomunsi was addressing journalists while officiating at the World Press Freedom Day held in Kampala on May 3, 2023.