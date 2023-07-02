Minister Betty Amongi insists NSSF probe is far from over

Gender Minister Betty Amongi insists that the storm is not yet over for the NSSF management, despite a report by the IGG, clearing them of mismanagement of funds.

In particular, the report exonerated former NSSF MD Richard Byarugaba, clearing him of allegations of abuse of office, although the IGG demanded that he and director of finance Stevens Mwanje refund 4.4 billion shillings given out to staff and two board members who resigned from the fund.

The minister says she is waiting for the Auditor General's report on a forensic audit into the fund.