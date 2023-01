The Minister of State for National Guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga says Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi is out of danger. This follows reports the minister was flown to Kampala from Kanungu for medical attention. Dr Baryomunsi's health deteriorated Saturday evening in his home district Kanungu due to what medics described as fatigue. He is currently hospitalised at Mulago National referral hospital in Kampala.