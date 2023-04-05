Minister Kitutu denies approving iron sheets distribution

The minister for Karamoja affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu has today been escorted out of parliament by the police Criminal Investigations officers to record a statement on the diverted relief items for the vulnerable people in Karamoja. This followed the refusal by Kitutu to take an oath before testifying in the presidential affairs committee, tasked by the house to investigate the matter. Although six other ministers testified before the committee, Kitutu refused to respond, prompting an angry reaction from the committee.