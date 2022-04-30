Minister Mayanja orders evictees off land

The State Minister for Lands Dr. Samuel Mayanja has intervened in the Kyangwali Ancestral Land Conflict in which several people were recently evicted from Kikuube District. Following an inspection in which it was found that the evicted residents had in fact been collected from other parts of the country and the land had been a forest reserve, the minister said he would explain to the president that there was justification to evict the residents and support the investors, seeking to develop the land.