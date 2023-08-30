Minister Milly Babalanda urges RDCs to enforce wetland protection directive

The minister for presidency Milly Babalanda has tasked Resident District Commissioners to implement the presidential directive on the protection of wetlands. Babalanda says much as President Museveni directed RDCs and other law enforcement agencies to evict people who have settled and those farming in wetlands and forest reserves, the directive has not been enforced. She was meeting RDCs and other security officials in Mbale. Former Vice president Wandira Kazibwe says there is a need for RDCs to know their roles and tasks if they are to perform effectively.