Minister for higher education, Dr Chrysostom Muyingo has directed Fred Kagoye, the headteacher of Kibaale high school in Namutumba district to report to his new duty station at Kibuku Secondary School in Kibuku district. In a meeting, it was revealed that Mr Kagoye had not received the transfer letter from the Ministry of Education and Sports. The minister urged teachers to always teach learners and fulfil their best interests.