Minister Namuganza insists she is not ready for mediation just yet

Housing State Minister Persis Namuganza says she is unwilling to engage in mediation as a way of ending the impasse between her and MPs seeking her censure. The minister says the matter has taken on a more serious nature with criminal charges already filed in court, in relation to claims she forged documents and illegally gave away government land of Naguru. However, as JUMA KIRYA reports, the minister is not worried that she could be censured.