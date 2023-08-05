Minister Namuganza unveils government plans on affordable housing

In order to improve the housing standards in Kampala City, the government is planning to start constructing houses for the vulnerable poor, which are set to cost between 35 to 80 million shillings.

The houses according to the state minister in charge of housing Percis Namuganza will be paid for over a period between 10 to 15 years.

Namuganza made these revelations at the media center in Kampala where she announced that her ministry would also host the 2nd international building expo starting on 10th to 12th this month of August.