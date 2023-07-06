Minister Otafiire calls for removal of Khat and Cannabis from prohibited substances list

The minister of internal affairs Kahinda Otafiire has suggested that khat or miraa as it is locally known, be removed from the list of prohibited substances. Otafiire told MPs on the defense and internal affairs committee that khat is not that dangerous to warrant its prohibition. He suggests that cannabis should also be given the same treatment for medicinal purposes and not as a recreational drug and argues that its misuse is what makes it dangerous. He told the MPs that the world is reaping from growing cannabis for medicinal purposes. The Defence and internal affairs committee of Parliament is processing the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances bill that was quashed by the Constitutional Court. It was because the bill was passed by parliament without a quorum.