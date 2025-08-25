Hello

Minister says Ugandans have started tampering with digital number plates

The government is investigating cases where individuals have tampered with digital number plates on vehicles and motorcycles, removing them.

Speaking to NTV, State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama stated that the government suspects some of these incidents are orchestrated by individuals connected to unlicensed garages.

Car importers have also expressed concern over the slow registration of digital plates, which has negatively impacted their businesses and, consequently, the taxes collected by the Uganda Revenue Authority from bond owners and other importers. 


