Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Minister Tumwebaze urges commercialization of research to boost agricultural innovation

Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze has called for the commercialization of research findings to allow the business community to invest in improved technologies. According to the minister, this move will facilitate further research innovations and help generate income for NARO.

His remarks came during a science and technology expo hosted at NARO by the Deputy Director General, Dr. Sadik Kasimu, aimed at unveiling new technologies in food and crop production.


In the headlines