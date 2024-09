Ministers Justine Kasule Lumumba and Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo have tasked public servants to actively campaign for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) or resign, emphasizing the need to support the implementation of the ruling party's manifesto fully. The ministers' call was during the closure of a week-long training for over 160 Microfinance Support Centre staff at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District.