Ministry Of Education pilots digital learning project

Education ministry has started rolling out a digital approach to improving numeracy and literacy to boost the quality of education in the country’s lower learning institutions.

This follows the successful pilot of a digital learning program titled Can’t Wait to learn” a collaboration between the Ministry of education and children’s rights organization War Child Holland in 16 schools in Isingiro district.

The pilot's findings indicate that digital learning had accelerated the learners’ numeracy and literacy skills. However, as JOYCE NAKATO reports, the program will require improving the country’s ICT infrastructure if the objectives of this program are to be met.