Ministry of works to begin issuing new motorcycle plates in November

The Ministry of Works reports that they are on track with the implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) project, set to begin issuing new plates for motorcycle buyers in November. Speaking to NTV, State Minister of Sports Fred Byamukama indicated that this phase will also serve as a trial while the government collaborates with the Russian contractor on arrangements for vehicle and motorcycle registration. However, some critics argue that the government is not fully prepared and that the project may not achieve its intended goal of reducing insecurity.