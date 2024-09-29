Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Ministry of works to begin issuing new motorcycle plates in November

The Ministry of Works reports that they are on track with the implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) project, set to begin issuing new plates for motorcycle buyers in November. Speaking to NTV, State Minister of Sports Fred Byamukama indicated that this phase will also serve as a trial while the government collaborates with the Russian contractor on arrangements for vehicle and motorcycle registration. However, some critics argue that the government is not fully prepared and that the project may not achieve its intended goal of reducing insecurity.

In the headlines