Missing Indian chef found in Tanzania amid kidnap allegations

The missing Indian chef, who was allegedly kidnapped from Uganda and smuggled out through the Mutukula border, has been arrested and detained at Shaka Police Station in Tanzania, approximately 20 kilometers from the Ugandan border. His family has confirmed his identity and shared recent photos with NTV. This development follows an open letter from his employer, Pankaj Oswal, to President Yoweri Museveni, in which he alleged that he was being blackmailed by extortionists. Oswal also reported the arrest of his daughter, Basundhara Oswal, and their lawyer, Rita Ngabire, who were remanded to prison on Friday on charges of kidnapping with intent to kill.