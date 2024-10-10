Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Missing Indian chef found in Tanzania amid kidnap allegations

The missing Indian chef, who was allegedly kidnapped from Uganda and smuggled out through the Mutukula border, has been arrested and detained at Shaka Police Station in Tanzania, approximately 20 kilometers from the Ugandan border. His family has confirmed his identity and shared recent photos with NTV. This development follows an open letter from his employer, Pankaj Oswal, to President Yoweri Museveni, in which he alleged that he was being blackmailed by extortionists. Oswal also reported the arrest of his daughter, Basundhara Oswal, and their lawyer, Rita Ngabire, who were remanded to prison on Friday on charges of kidnapping with intent to kill.

In the headlines