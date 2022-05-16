Mobile money fraud: Regulators, victims remain helpless

Mobile phone fraudsters have robbed an old woman in Nakaseke district of Shs1.6 million. However, the woman was unable to recover the money even after the matter was brought to the attention of the concerned telecom operator within minutes of the theft. The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) admits this is just one of an increasing number of cases.

But, why would this be the case when in 2017 SIM card registration was made a mandatory policy measure primarily to arrest the spiked crimes committed with the aid of mobile phones? As Jackson Onyango finds out in this story, the regulators and the operators admit that they have frequently been outsmarted by the fraudsters, leaving consumers at the mercy of scammers.