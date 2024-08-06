More anti-corruption protesters granted bail

Nineteen people, who were arrested over anti-corruption protests, in Kampala last month have been granted by Buganda Road Court. Sanula Namboozo, who presided over the hearing, released the accused on a non-cash bond of 500,000 Shillings.The court was filled to capacity by relatives and friends. The protesters were arrested on July 23rd and July 25th are facing charges of public nuisance. The protesters were intercepted as they marched to Parliament to protest against reports of graft by elected leaders in Uganda. They drew inspiration from weeks of youth-led protests in Kenya that led the president there to scrap proposed tax hikes. The protesters’ demands include the resignation of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who has been implicated in various scandals. Last week, Police said 104 people were arrested.