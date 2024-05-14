MP Nyeko, four others held for military attire possession
The police are holding Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko and four other suspects for possession of attire similar to that used by the military. According to Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, this followed a daylong siege at several homesteads in Kamwokya, including an office used by the National Unity Platform. He says the suspects are being processed for court and that this operation will extend to other parts of the country.