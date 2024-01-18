MP Ogwal contributed to many debates in parliament

Cecilia Ogwal joined Parliament in 1996 as a Uganda People’s Congress politician. She has been one of the most vocal law makers which made her earn the nick name of Iron Lady.

She had strong views on various issues mainly those that affect the common person. We bring you her contribution on the floor of Parliament when the National Social Security Fund amendment bill was being debated to allow workers who contribute to the fund access their savings before clocking the mandatory age of 60 years. Rebecca Kadaga was the Speaker when the bill was passed by the 10th Parliament.