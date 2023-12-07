MPs doubt UHRC ability to address opposition concerns

Some Members of Parliament are skeptical about the Uganda Human Rights Commission's ability to deliver distinct findings in investigations on missing persons after Parliament issued a fresh directive on the matter. The MPs say that, nevertheless, the task serves as an opportunity for the Commission to prove its neutrality and dispel suspicions that it is serving the interests of the Central Government. In its statement to Parliament last week, the Executive rejected a request by the Opposition for a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into a matter that has caused a standoff for weeks.